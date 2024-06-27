Tragic Incident: Haryana Tourist Drowns in Parvati River

A tragic accident unfolded in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district when a female tourist from Haryana was swept away by the gushing waters of the Parvati River. The incident occurred on Wednesday evening as the tourist, Kavita, and her husband, Ajay, were taking photographs near the riverbed close to Manikaran.

Despite immediate rescue attempts, 31-year-old Kavita was carried away by the strong currents. Her body was recovered during a rescue operation near Suma Ropa, approximately four kilometers downstream from where she fell. Her husband identified the body, police confirmed.

This is the third such incident in Kullu district within a month. Officials emphasized the dangers of taking photographs near riverbanks despite numerous warning signs in the area.

