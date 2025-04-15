Celebrating Himachal Pradesh: From Princely States to a Proud Province
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to Himachal Pradesh on the anniversary of its formation in 1948, highlighting its rich culture and the hard work and valor of its people. Modi wished for prosperity, health, and continued development for the state, acknowledging its historical significance and cultural heritage.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the anniversary of Himachal Pradesh's formation as a province, highlighting its cultural heritage and the hard work of its people.
In a message on platform X, Modi referred to the state as 'dev bhumi' and recognized its people's valor and dedication to development.
Modi wished prosperity and good health for the citizens and emphasized the state's historical journey from princely states to a vibrant province.
