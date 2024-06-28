Lieutenant Governor Reviews Final Amarnath Yatra Preparations

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha visited the Amarnath yatra base camp in Jammu on Thursday night to oversee the final preparations for the pilgrimage. Sinha, alongside DGP R R Swain and other top officials, assessed the provisions at Bhagwati Nagar and held a meeting to ensure everything was in place for the journey.

The first batch of Amarnath pilgrims, under a multi-security escort, is set to depart for the twin base camps in Kashmir early Friday morning. This signifies the official commencement of the annual pilgrimage. During his visit, Sinha interacted with the pilgrims and then convened a detailed meeting to review measures to facilitate a comfortable stay. He received briefings on the extensive arrangements made for the devotees' smooth journey.

Sinha instructed the involved departments to deploy sufficient manpower to handle the expected influx of pilgrims. He also engaged with service providers to evaluate the logistics, lodging, food, health facilities, transportation, and other amenities. The 52-day pilgrimage will take place via the traditional Nunwan-Pahalgam route and the shorter but steeper Baltal route, concluding on August 19.

According to a senior officer, the yatra will be flagged off by the Lieutenant Governor from Yatri Niwas at 0400 hours amid heightened security.

