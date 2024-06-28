Left Menu

From Meerut to Movies: Sumit Arora's Inspiring Journey with 'Chandu Champion'

Sumit Arora, a small-town boy from Meerut, co-wrote 'Chandu Champion,' a film inspired by Paralympic gold medallist Murlikant Petkar. The movie, starring Kartik Aaryan, portrays Petkar's journey from a boxer in the Indian Army to India's first Paralympic gold medallist, blending humour and inspirational themes.

Sumit Arora, a small-town boy from Meerut, has made a significant mark in the film industry with his latest project, 'Chandu Champion.' Co-written with director Kabir Khan and Sudipto Sarkar, the film is inspired by the life of India's first Paralympic gold medallist, Murlikant Petkar.

Featuring Kartik Aaryan in the titular role, 'Chandu Champion' narrates Petkar's remarkable transformation from an Indian Army boxer to a Paralympic champion, despite losing his legs in the 1965 war. Arora's personal connection to the story's spirit of unyielding perseverance resonated deeply with him.

Arora recalls the painstaking process of scriptwriting, which involved multiple drafts and frequent consultations with Petkar himself, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown. Despite the challenges, the film encapsulates Petkar's life with a tone of light-hearted determination, enriched by the performances of Vijay Raaz and Rajpal Yadav.

