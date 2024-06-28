Left Menu

Odisha's New Hub for Tribal Languages & Culture: A Leap Towards Preservation

The Odisha government's ATLC will establish a new academic centre and language laboratory to promote tribal languages and culture. The initiative is part of a 100-day plan and will be located near Bhubaneswar. The centre will host various events related to tribal art, history, and culture.

The Odisha government-run Academy of Tribal Languages and Culture (ATLC) is set to inaugurate an academic centre and language laboratory focusing on the development of tribal languages and culture. The decision, spearheaded by Nityananda Gond, Minister of ST and SC Development, Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, is part of a strategic 100-day plan, according to an official statement released on Friday.

Situated at Gothapatna on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar, near the proposed Adivasi Bhawan, this new centre aims to be a versatile venue for meetings, conferences, and exhibitions showcasing tribal art and culture. The minister emphasized the centre's pivotal role in preserving and promoting the rich heritage of Odisha's tribal communities.

Established in 1979 and renamed in 2007-2008, ATLC currently operates from the Adivasi Exhibition Ground in Bhubaneswar and continues to be a leading autonomous institution under the ST, SC Development Department. This new venture is a significant step towards the preservation of indigenous languages and cultural practices.

