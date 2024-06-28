Symbol of Unity: Amarnath Yatra Welcomed in J&K

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha celebrated the arrival of the first batch of Amarnath Yatra pilgrims in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, marking the beginning of the holy pilgrimage. Speaking at an event hosted by civil society, trade fraternity, and citizens at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC), Sinha underscored the yatra's significance as a symbol of faith and unity.

Attendees gathered to extend a warm welcome to the pilgrims and contribute to making their journey safe and spiritually fulfilling. The Lieutenant Governor expressed gratitude for the privilege of hosting this event. He emphasized the collective responsibility of society in ensuring every step of the yatra is blissful, reflecting Jammu and Kashmir's heritage of harmony, tolerance, and brotherhood.

Sinha also highlighted the established tradition of holding discussions with religious leaders, elected representatives, civil society members, and district officials before the yatra. This collaborative approach, he said, has been crucial in maintaining the region's old traditions and providing support in every possible way. The first batch of pilgrims, departing from Bhagwati Nagar Jammu, arrived in the valley amidst tight security, welcomed by local Muslims, senior police officials, and civil administration at various points.

