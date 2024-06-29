Left Menu

Apple TV+ Cancels 'The Big Door Prize' After Two Seasons

'The Big Door Prize', a comedy series featuring Chris O'Dowd, won't return for a third season on Apple TV+. The series concluded its second season on June 12. Initially created by David West Read, the show's plot revolved around a machine that revealed residents' true potential.

Apple TV+ has announced the cancellation of its comedy series 'The Big Door Prize' after two seasons. The show, prominently headlined by Irish actor Chris O'Dowd, had recently concluded its second season on June 12.

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the decision to terminate the series came despite its compelling storyline that captured the imaginations of viewers. The narrative centered on a mysterious machine in a small town that promised to reveal everyone's true potential, leading residents to reconsider their careers, relationships, and life choices.

The series also starred Josh Segarra, Gabrielle Dennis, Djouliet Amara, Justine Lupe, and Ally Maki. Created by David West Read and based on the book by M O Walsh, the series was a production of Skydance Television and CJ ENM/Studio Dragon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

