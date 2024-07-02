Left Menu

Heritage Hut Inaugurated Amidst Bike Rally for 25th Vijay Diwas

A recently renovated heritage hut was inaugurated during a bike rally commemorating the upcoming 25th Vijay Diwas at Randhawa Top. The event honored soldiers who fought in Kargil wars. The heritage hut, now featuring vintage vehicles, was inaugurated by Brigadier Jaideep Chanda, aligning with grand celebrations planned from July 24 to 26.

PTI | Kargil | Updated: 02-07-2024 17:51 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 17:51 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

A newly renovated heritage hut was unveiled on Tuesday amidst a thrilling bike rally, setting the stage for the 25th Vijay Diwas celebrations. This event commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war.

Located at Randhawa Top, an iconic point at 13,620 feet, the heritage site now houses vintage mine-protected vehicles and a prominent 'I Love India' selfie spot. Brigadier Jaideep Chanda spearheaded the inauguration after a wreath-laying ceremony paying homage to Kargil war heroes.

The prelude to the celebrations included a commemorative bike rally, organized by the Army, local authorities, and an NGO, with participation from dignitaries and community members. This event marks the beginning of grand celebrations slated from July 24 to 26 in Drass, Kargil.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

