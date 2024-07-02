Heritage Hut Inaugurated Amidst Bike Rally for 25th Vijay Diwas

A newly renovated heritage hut was unveiled on Tuesday amidst a thrilling bike rally, setting the stage for the 25th Vijay Diwas celebrations. This event commemorates India's victory over Pakistan in the 1999 Kargil war.

Located at Randhawa Top, an iconic point at 13,620 feet, the heritage site now houses vintage mine-protected vehicles and a prominent 'I Love India' selfie spot. Brigadier Jaideep Chanda spearheaded the inauguration after a wreath-laying ceremony paying homage to Kargil war heroes.

The prelude to the celebrations included a commemorative bike rally, organized by the Army, local authorities, and an NGO, with participation from dignitaries and community members. This event marks the beginning of grand celebrations slated from July 24 to 26 in Drass, Kargil.

