Cristiano Ronaldo Bids Farewell to European Championship

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced that the 2023 European Championship will be his final appearance in the tournament. At 39, the Portuguese superstar is playing in his sixth Euros and has led his country to the quarterfinals. Ronaldo, who holds the record for most goals at the European Championships, emphasized his desire to make people happy as his primary motivation.

PTI | Hamburg | Updated: 02-07-2024 19:30 IST | Created: 02-07-2024 19:30 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo has confirmed that the 2023 European Championship will mark the end of his illustrious run in the tournament.

The Portuguese icon, now 39, is participating in the Euros for a record sixth time and has successfully driven his nation into the quarterfinals. They are set to face France in Hamburg this Friday.

Ronaldo shared his reflections with Portuguese public broadcaster RTP after a thrilling penalty-shootout triumph over Slovenia. He expressed, "It is, without doubt, my last European Championship," adding that his focus now is the joy the game brings to fans and his close ones. Despite a saved penalty that left him in tears during the Slovenia match, Ronaldo maintained that his legacy isn't tethered to more accolades or points but to the happiness he spreads.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

