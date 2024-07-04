Unveiling Rath Yatra 2023: Lord Jagannath's Grand Procession in Ahmedabad
The 147th annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be held on July 7 in Ahmedabad, with over 18,000 security personnel deployed. Senior police officials will monitor the event using advanced surveillance systems. The event includes a grand procession with decorated chariots and attracts lakhs of devotees.
The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is set to captivate Ahmedabad on July 7, marking its 147th edition. To ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees, a robust security detail featuring over 18,000 personnel will be deployed, according to officials.
State-of-the-art surveillance measures will be in place, including 1,733 body-worn cameras, 20 drones, and 96 surveillance cameras across 47 locations, augmented by nearly 1,400 CCTV cameras installed by local shopkeepers.
Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with high-ranking officials, reviewed these preparations. The Rath Yatra, a time-honored tradition, will start from the historic Lord Jagannath temple, featuring majestic chariots and drawing massive crowds.
