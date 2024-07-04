Left Menu

Unveiling Rath Yatra 2023: Lord Jagannath's Grand Procession in Ahmedabad

The 147th annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath will be held on July 7 in Ahmedabad, with over 18,000 security personnel deployed. Senior police officials will monitor the event using advanced surveillance systems. The event includes a grand procession with decorated chariots and attracts lakhs of devotees.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 04-07-2024 08:27 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 08:27 IST
Unveiling Rath Yatra 2023: Lord Jagannath's Grand Procession in Ahmedabad
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath is set to captivate Ahmedabad on July 7, marking its 147th edition. To ensure the safety of lakhs of devotees, a robust security detail featuring over 18,000 personnel will be deployed, according to officials.

State-of-the-art surveillance measures will be in place, including 1,733 body-worn cameras, 20 drones, and 96 surveillance cameras across 47 locations, augmented by nearly 1,400 CCTV cameras installed by local shopkeepers.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, along with high-ranking officials, reviewed these preparations. The Rath Yatra, a time-honored tradition, will start from the historic Lord Jagannath temple, featuring majestic chariots and drawing massive crowds.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024