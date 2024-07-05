Digha to Host Rath Yatra from Next Year, Announces Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday made a significant announcement: the coastal town of Digha will host the Rath Yatra from next year, mirroring the grand celebration held in Puri.

Highlighting the ongoing construction of a Jagannath temple in Digha's Purba Medinipur district, she stated, 'Happy to announce that, as in Puri, we in West Bengal are also erecting a pride-inspiring temple complex for Lord Jagannath at Digha. The Lord, Balabhadra, and Subhadra will be worshipped here too, and Rath Yatra will be celebrated.'

Addressing rumors that the Rath Yatra might commence this year, Banerjee clarified, 'Despite some discussions otherwise, the fact is that the Rath Yatra will be performed at Digha from next year only. Some works and processes are incomplete as of now, and they need to be concluded before the Lord's wheels start moving next year onwards.'

She emphasized that the Rath Yatra of Digha will be observed 'with fullest respect and solemnity,' inviting everyone to join the festivities. The temple's construction, supervised by the Digha Sankarpur Development Authority, has progressed rapidly over the past two years.