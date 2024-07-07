Left Menu

Heroic Sacrifice: The Bravery of Capt Anshuman Singh

Capt Anshuman Singh of the Army Medical Corps was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra for his bravery in rescuing people during a major fire. His wife Smriti, who accepted the award, shared their love story and the hardships she has faced since his death. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-07-2024 00:06 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 00:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

'I would die with a brass on my chest. I would not die an ordinary death,' a shattered but proud Smriti recalled the words of her husband Capt Anshuman Singh, who has been posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra for exceptional bravery.

Wearing a white saree and grief on her face, the young wife of the late officer, with her mother-in-law Manju Singh by her side, accepted India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award from President Droupadi Murmu on Friday during an investiture ceremony.

In a video shared by the Ministry of Defence on 'X' on Saturday, Smriti shared her memories of her husband and how they became soulmates. She narrated how he had always expressed his resolve to die a heroic death. Capt Singh lost his life while rescuing people from a major fire in July last year.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

