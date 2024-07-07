Heroic Sacrifice: The Bravery of Capt Anshuman Singh

'I would die with a brass on my chest. I would not die an ordinary death,' a shattered but proud Smriti recalled the words of her husband Capt Anshuman Singh, who has been posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra for exceptional bravery.

Wearing a white saree and grief on her face, the young wife of the late officer, with her mother-in-law Manju Singh by her side, accepted India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award from President Droupadi Murmu on Friday during an investiture ceremony.

In a video shared by the Ministry of Defence on 'X' on Saturday, Smriti shared her memories of her husband and how they became soulmates. She narrated how he had always expressed his resolve to die a heroic death. Capt Singh lost his life while rescuing people from a major fire in July last year.

