Heroic Sacrifice: The Bravery of Capt Anshuman Singh
Capt Anshuman Singh of the Army Medical Corps was posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra for his bravery in rescuing people during a major fire. His wife Smriti, who accepted the award, shared their love story and the hardships she has faced since his death. The award was presented by President Droupadi Murmu.
- Country:
- India
'I would die with a brass on my chest. I would not die an ordinary death,' a shattered but proud Smriti recalled the words of her husband Capt Anshuman Singh, who has been posthumously awarded the Kirti Chakra for exceptional bravery.
Wearing a white saree and grief on her face, the young wife of the late officer, with her mother-in-law Manju Singh by her side, accepted India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award from President Droupadi Murmu on Friday during an investiture ceremony.
In a video shared by the Ministry of Defence on 'X' on Saturday, Smriti shared her memories of her husband and how they became soulmates. She narrated how he had always expressed his resolve to die a heroic death. Capt Singh lost his life while rescuing people from a major fire in July last year.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi
President Murmu Hosts Grand Dinner for Union Council of Ministers
President Murmu to Address New Parliament: Modi's Vision Unveiled
Steps being taken to usher in development in North East, govt also working for gradual removal of AFSPA: President Murmu.
India's Historic Voter Turnout and Stable Mandate: President Murmu's Address