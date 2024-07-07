Kareena Kapoor Khan Praises Shloka Mehta's Iconic 'Bole Chudiyan' Look

Kareena Kapoor Khan on Sunday applauded Shloka Mehta's 'gorgeous' look at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding festivities. Shloka donned a recreated version of Kareena's costume from the iconic 'Bole Chudiyan' song, designed by Manish Malhotra. The ensemble featured a sequinned coral cropped blouse, palazzo pants, and a matching dupatta for the sangeet ceremony held on Friday. Fashion consultant Diya Mehta Jatia confirmed that the look was a tribute to Kareena's original outfit.

'Looking PHAT!,' Diya wrote on Instagram, sharing Shloka's photos and highlighting the fun, elegant, and iconic recreation process. Kareena, currently vacationing with her family, appreciated Shloka's look via her Instagram Story, writing, 'Bole Chudiyaaan @shloka11 you look gorgeous.'

Though Kareena missed the sangeet ceremony, she attended the earlier pre-wedding celebration in March in Jamnagar, Gujarat, with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons. She was last seen in the hit heist comedy 'Crew' and will next appear in Hansal Mehta's murder mystery 'The Buckingham Murders', marking her production debut. Additionally, she is set to star in 'Singham Again', the latest in Rohit Shetty's cop universe, releasing November 1.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)