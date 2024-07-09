Vatican's Debate on Women Deacons Intensifies

The global Catholic Church is grappling with internal divisions over whether to permit women to serve as deacons, according to a Vatican document released on Tuesday. This comes just weeks after Pope Francis firmly dismissed any changes on the issue.

Although giving women a larger role in the male-dominated Church is a key topic at the ongoing bishops' synod, the document noted that women deacons won't be on the agenda. Nonetheless, it emphasized the necessity for continued theological reflection on the matter.

The document, known as 'Instrumentum laboris,' calls for 'fuller recognition' of women in the Church, stating that women enjoy full equality by virtue of Baptism. Additionally, it urges for more inclusivity within the Church community, particularly for those feeling marginalized.

