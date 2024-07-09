Left Menu

Vatican's Debate on Women Deacons Intensifies

The Vatican released a document showing a split within the global Catholic Church on the issue of allowing women to serve as deacons. Despite Pope Francis ruling out women deacons, the topic remains under discussion. The document highlights the need for greater recognition of women and calls for inclusivity within the Church.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 15:34 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 15:34 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

The global Catholic Church is grappling with internal divisions over whether to permit women to serve as deacons, according to a Vatican document released on Tuesday. This comes just weeks after Pope Francis firmly dismissed any changes on the issue.

Although giving women a larger role in the male-dominated Church is a key topic at the ongoing bishops' synod, the document noted that women deacons won't be on the agenda. Nonetheless, it emphasized the necessity for continued theological reflection on the matter.

The document, known as 'Instrumentum laboris,' calls for 'fuller recognition' of women in the Church, stating that women enjoy full equality by virtue of Baptism. Additionally, it urges for more inclusivity within the Church community, particularly for those feeling marginalized.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

