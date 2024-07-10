Argentina Claps Back at Drake After Unlucky Copa Bet

Argentina humorously responded to Canadian rapper Drake's unfortunate $300,000 bet on Canada beating Argentina in the Copa America semi-final.

Drake, hopeful for a hefty $2.88 million payout, shared his wager on Instagram. However, Argentina secured a spot in the final thanks to goals from Julian Alvarez and Lionel Messi.

The Argentine team used rapper Kendrick Lamar's song to send a playful message to Drake, celebrating their fourth final in five editions amidst the good-natured banter.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)