Maharashtra: Beacon for Global Leadership Through Buddha’s Values
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju emphasized Maharashtra's potential to lead the promotion of Buddhist values due to its significant Buddhist population. At a conference organized by his ministry and the International Buddhist Conclave, speakers highlighted the global relevance of Buddhist teachings and paid tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar's contributions.
Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Saturday highlighted Maharashtra's potential to lead in promoting Buddha's values, given its significant Buddhist population.
Speaking at the 'Buddha's Middle Path - Guide for Global Leadership' conference, organized by his ministry and the International Buddhist Conclave, Rijiju said Maharashtra stands as a pivotal region for spreading Buddha's values nationwide. He referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent initiatives, including the celebration of Buddha Purnima, to underline India's commitment to these values.
Rijiju emphasized that the values of compassion and service, as underscored by the Prime Minister in international forums, have global relevance. He also paid tribute to Dr B R Ambedkar for his contributions to the Constitution and discussed welfare schemes for the Buddhist community.
