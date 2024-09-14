Left Menu

Assam CM Urges Peace as State Poised for Economic Growth

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for peace and urged ULFA(I) head Paresh Barua to avoid actions that threaten the future of youth. Highlighting Assam’s potential to become an economic powerhouse, he stressed the importance of security and cooperation for the state's sustained growth and development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:00 IST
Assam CM Urges Peace as State Poised for Economic Growth
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called upon proscribed ULFA(I) head Paresh Barua to refrain from actions that could jeopardize the future of the youth. The state is positioned to become a powerhouse within the next decade, he said.

Speaking at 'The Assam Tribune's Dialogue 2024', Sarma expressed concern over the planting of bombs on August 15, stating that it could negatively impact the state's growth and development. He emphasized that peaceful conditions and collaboration among the youth are crucial for Assam's progress.

There is a pressing issue regarding the discovery of 'bomb-like substances' at several locations, Sarma noted. Despite conflicts, resolutions should be sought through dialogue, not violence, he urged. Mentioning recent unrest, Sarma highlighted the need for unity, stating that Assam's prosperity should benefit the entire nation.

The state has opened its doors to major industrial investments from names like Tatas, Reliance, Adani, and Dassault. Sarma envisions a future where Assam's youth become job creators, not seekers, aiding in the state's and country's development. DONER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia echoed these sentiments, underscoring the region's role in Prime Minister Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024