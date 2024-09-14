Assam CM Urges Peace as State Poised for Economic Growth

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday called upon proscribed ULFA(I) head Paresh Barua to refrain from actions that could jeopardize the future of the youth. The state is positioned to become a powerhouse within the next decade, he said.

Speaking at 'The Assam Tribune's Dialogue 2024', Sarma expressed concern over the planting of bombs on August 15, stating that it could negatively impact the state's growth and development. He emphasized that peaceful conditions and collaboration among the youth are crucial for Assam's progress.

There is a pressing issue regarding the discovery of 'bomb-like substances' at several locations, Sarma noted. Despite conflicts, resolutions should be sought through dialogue, not violence, he urged. Mentioning recent unrest, Sarma highlighted the need for unity, stating that Assam's prosperity should benefit the entire nation.

The state has opened its doors to major industrial investments from names like Tatas, Reliance, Adani, and Dassault. Sarma envisions a future where Assam's youth become job creators, not seekers, aiding in the state's and country's development. DONER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia echoed these sentiments, underscoring the region's role in Prime Minister Modi's 'Viksit Bharat' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)