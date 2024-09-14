Left Menu

LPGA Commissioner Addresses Solheim Cup Debacle; Speculation Rises

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan acknowledges responsibility for logistical failures at the Solheim Cup, which led to poor attendance during the opening shots. Facing scrutiny, Marcoux Samaan failed to provide detailed explanations for the issues. Despite the ensuing challenges, she highlighted efforts to grow the game of golf among women and young girls.

  • Country:
  • United States

LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan took responsibility Saturday for the tour's failure to get fans to the Solheim Cup in time to see the opening tee shots a day earlier but did not offer a full explanation of the debacle that has led to speculation about her future.

Players teed off Friday morning in front of half-empty grandstands at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club, muting what could have been a raucous first-tee atmosphere in the team competition between the United States and Europe. The stands were full on Saturday, but the damage had been done, with media coverage focusing more on the logistical problems than the dominant first day of golf by Nelly Korda and the U.S.

''At the end of the day, I'm the leader of the organization and I have to own it,'' Marcoux Samaan said. The venue, nestled in a private residential community about 40 miles west of Washington, D.C., had hosted previous significant events without transportation issues. However, this time, the LPGA did not arrange sufficient buses for fans, leading to long waits and inadequate facilities.

Despite the shortcomings, Marcoux Samaan highlighted the LPGA's efforts to boost the sport's popularity, noting increased female participation, especially among young girls. ''The percentage of women playing has escalated over the last several years. Young girls playing golf has continued to grow,'' she said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

