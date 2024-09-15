Left Menu

Battling Digital Deception: A Government's New Role in the Age of AI

The book 'The Inevitable AI: Art Of Growth With Generative Intelligence' by Aswin Chandarr discusses the imperative role of governments in regulating information dissemination. It suggests that governments should work with AI institutions and social media platforms to counteract false content while balancing freedom of speech and enhancing digital literacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:30 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:30 IST
Battling Digital Deception: A Government's New Role in the Age of AI
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Author Aswin Chandarr, in his new book, 'The Inevitable AI: Art Of Growth With Generative Intelligence,' emphasizes the critical role of governments in managing the spread of information in the digital age. As social media broadens public discourse significantly, Chandarr argues that the traditional custodians of national narratives must adapt swiftly to control and prevent the dissemination of false or misleading content.

Chandarr proposes that governments should collaborate with AI research institutions and social media companies to develop sophisticated AI systems designed to flag and eliminate false information. Moreover, public investments could be used to enhance digital literacy, empowering citizens to differentiate between truth and falsehoods.

The author also highlights the delicate balancing act required to regulate online platforms without impinging upon freedom of speech. Governments must maintain transparency and integrity in their communications to set a precedent. Effective measures include monitoring, fact-checking, and implementing penalties for platforms failing to control harmful content. Lastly, harnessing AI's strengths can significantly boost national cybersecurity efforts by enabling proactive and adaptive defence mechanisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024