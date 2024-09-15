Battling Digital Deception: A Government's New Role in the Age of AI

Author Aswin Chandarr, in his new book, 'The Inevitable AI: Art Of Growth With Generative Intelligence,' emphasizes the critical role of governments in managing the spread of information in the digital age. As social media broadens public discourse significantly, Chandarr argues that the traditional custodians of national narratives must adapt swiftly to control and prevent the dissemination of false or misleading content.

Chandarr proposes that governments should collaborate with AI research institutions and social media companies to develop sophisticated AI systems designed to flag and eliminate false information. Moreover, public investments could be used to enhance digital literacy, empowering citizens to differentiate between truth and falsehoods.

The author also highlights the delicate balancing act required to regulate online platforms without impinging upon freedom of speech. Governments must maintain transparency and integrity in their communications to set a precedent. Effective measures include monitoring, fact-checking, and implementing penalties for platforms failing to control harmful content. Lastly, harnessing AI's strengths can significantly boost national cybersecurity efforts by enabling proactive and adaptive defence mechanisms.

