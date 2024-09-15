Harivansh Asserts India’s Deep Democratic Roots

In a compelling address, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh emphasized that India's democratic ethos extends far beyond its Republic era starting January 26, 1950, contrasting this with the political trajectories of neighboring countries.

Highlighting historical context, Harivansh pointed out that while China initiated its political and economic transformations in 1947-48 with a 100-year vision, India embarked on similar long-term planning only after 2014. He criticized past Indian governments for lagging in strategic foresight.

He underscored India's ancient democratic values rooted in its Vedic traditions, referencing Kautilya's Arthashashtra and the Atharvaveda, juxtaposing India's inclusive governance with the aristocratic democracy of historical Europe.

(With inputs from agencies.)