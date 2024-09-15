Harivansh Asserts India’s Deep Democratic Roots
Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh emphasized that India’s democratic history predates its Republic era, contrasting it with neighboring countries. He remarked on China’s long-term planning since 1947-48 and criticized India’s delayed strategic initiatives. Harivansh highlighted the ancient democratic values rooted in Indian traditions, contrasting them with European aristocratic systems.
In a compelling address, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh emphasized that India's democratic ethos extends far beyond its Republic era starting January 26, 1950, contrasting this with the political trajectories of neighboring countries.
Highlighting historical context, Harivansh pointed out that while China initiated its political and economic transformations in 1947-48 with a 100-year vision, India embarked on similar long-term planning only after 2014. He criticized past Indian governments for lagging in strategic foresight.
He underscored India's ancient democratic values rooted in its Vedic traditions, referencing Kautilya's Arthashashtra and the Atharvaveda, juxtaposing India's inclusive governance with the aristocratic democracy of historical Europe.
