Three Students Drown in Newly Inaugurated Flood Channel

Three students drowned in a newly inaugurated flood carrier channel in Palayamkottai. They had visited the area for a relative's housewarming. Fire and Rescue services retrieved their bodies. The incident is being investigated by Munneerpallam police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirunelveli | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:51 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:51 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Three students of a diocesan-run school drowned on Sunday in a newly inaugurated flood carrier channel on the outskirts of Palayamkottai, according to police statements.

The victims were participating in the Tamiraparani-Karumaeniyar-Nambiyar river linking project under the jurisdiction of the Munneerpallam police station.

The students had come to attend a relative's housewarming ceremony and decided to bathe in the nearby channel, where they tragically drowned. Fire and Rescue services promptly responded and recovered their bodies.

Munneerpallam police have initiated an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

