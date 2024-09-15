Left Menu

Telangana's Grand Ganesh Immersion: A Festive Grand Finale Ensued by Rigorous Security

The Telangana government is organizing extensive arrangements, including security measures, for the grand immersion of Lord Ganesh idols across Hyderabad and other regions following the nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. The event is set for September 17, with notable highlights like the 70 ft Ganesh statue at Khairatabad and participation from diverse community members.

The Telangana government is meticulously planning extensive security measures for the grand immersion of Lord Ganesh idols on September 17, marking the end of the nine-day Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations across Hyderabad and other regions.

As the immersion process has already started, the state capital and other areas buzzed with a festive mood on Sunday. The Khairatabad Ganesh pandal, famous for its colossal idol, drew thousands of devotees to witness a 70 ft tall statue this year.

Organizers have commenced idol immersions with processions accompanied by religious songs and drum beats. Notably, some Muslims participated in the festivities at a city pandal, indicating communal harmony. Meanwhile, Hyderabad's Mayor Vijayalakshmi R Gadwal and various police officials reviewed arrangements to ensure a secure and smooth event.

