Prime Minister Modi Extends Milad-un-Nabi Greetings

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings to the public on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi, wishing for harmony and prosperity. Milad-un-Nabi commemorates the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, and Muslims globally celebrate by reflecting on his teachings and life. The Prophet passed away on this day.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 10:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 10:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on Milad-un-Nabi on Monday, emphasizing the importance of harmony and togetherness in his message.

''Eid Mubarak! Best wishes on the occasion of Milad-un-Nabi. May harmony and togetherness always prevail. Let there be joy and prosperity all around,'' Modi expressed on X.

Milad-un-Nabi marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, an occasion observed by Muslims worldwide through reflections on the Prophet's teachings and life. The Prophet passed away on the same day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

