A Lifelong Cricket Enthusiast Combines Passion and Philanthropy

Mohit Raghav, a Dubai-based cricket enthusiast and real estate mogul, secured Virat Kohli's iconic 2019 World Cup jersey at the 'Cricket For Charity' auction for INR 40 lakhs. The event, organized by KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty, aimed to support Vipla Foundation's mission of providing quality education to children with hearing impairment and intellectual disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 15:17 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 15:17 IST
New Delhi, September 16, 2024 – In an impressive show of passion for cricket and a commitment to philanthropy, Dubai-based real estate mogul Mohit Raghav successfully bid for Virat Kohli's 2019 World Cup jersey at the 'Cricket For Charity' auction. Organized by Mr. KL Rahul and Ms. Athiya Shetty, the event raised INR 40 lakhs for the Vipla Foundation, which focuses on quality education for children with hearing impairment and intellectual disabilities.

Raghav, a lifelong cricket enthusiast, expressed his excitement over winning the jersey, which marks Kohli's last tournament as Indian cricket team captain. His dedication to the sport is evident through his ownership of a cricket club in Dubai and management of an ECB domestic team.

Beyond cricket, Raghav is a prominent figure in Dubai's luxury real estate market and also owns a high-end men's salon and spa. His extensive travels to major cricket tournaments worldwide further demonstrate his passion for the sport. Through his successful bid, Raghav aims to contribute to Vipla Foundation's mission and highlight the power of sports and giving back to unite communities.

