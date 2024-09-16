Governor's Vision: Integrating Technology and Culture in Education

On Monday, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel underscored the significance of commitment, goal setting, and cooperation for achieving outstanding results and driving change.

Addressing the 67th convocation ceremony at the University of Lucknow, Patel depicted the current era as dominated by science and technology. She urged educational institutions to blend technology with traditional teaching methods, promoting digital learning alongside classroom instruction, and to encourage student participation in sports for holistic development.

Highlighting the importance of preserving cultural heritage and addressing environmental issues, Patel called for tree planting, water conservation, and pollution reduction. The ceremony saw 1,06,306 degrees and 196 medals conferred, with Shailja Chaurasia receiving the highest, including 10 gold medals. Patel also awarded an honorary degree to Nilesh M Desai from ISRO's Space Applications Centre. She congratulated all recipients, noting the significant achievements of women students.

(With inputs from agencies.)