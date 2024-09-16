Baby Hippo Moo Deng Becomes Internet Sensation in Thailand
Moo Deng, a baby hippo in Thailand, has become an internet star, drawing large crowds to her zoo two hours south of Bangkok. With millions of social media followers, she captivates fans with her charming and clumsy antics, even attempting to nibble her handler despite lacking teeth.
