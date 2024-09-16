Left Menu

Baby Hippo Moo Deng Becomes Internet Sensation in Thailand

Moo Deng, a baby hippo in Thailand, has become an internet star, drawing large crowds to her zoo two hours south of Bangkok. With millions of social media followers, she captivates fans with her charming and clumsy antics, even attempting to nibble her handler despite lacking teeth.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Moo Deng, a baby hippo from Thailand, has captivated the online community, transforming into the latest internet sensation. Her newfound fame is causing an influx of visitors to her zoo, located two hours south of Bangkok.

Nicknamed 'bouncing pig' in Thai, Moo Deng boasts millions of followers on social media. Her fans are drawn to her endearing and sometimes awkward behavior, such as her attempts to nibble her handler even though she doesn't yet have teeth.

The zoo's management is now facing the challenge of managing the unexpectedly large crowds flocking to see Moo Deng in person, a testament to her widespread appeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

