Emmys Triumph: 'Shogun' Dominates, Trump Slams Swift
Donald Trump expressed his dislike for pop star Taylor Swift following her political endorsement, while 'Shogun' took home the best drama award at the Emmys. The award show also celebrated diversity, honoring various actors and series from diverse backgrounds. The event culminated with a list of winners in every category.
In a recent social media post, Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump declared his 'hate' for Taylor Swift after she endorsed his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris. Trump's comment, posted on Truth Social, comes as the political climate heats up.
Meanwhile, at the Emmy Awards, 'Shogun,' a historical drama set in imperial Japan, won the prestigious best drama award. The series also garnered acting awards for Hiroyuki Sanada and Anna Sawai, making history as the first Japanese actors to win in their categories. 'Shogun' earned a record 19 awards for a single season.
The Emmy Awards emphasized diversity, celebrating a wide array of talent and stories. Disney's 'Shogun' was particularly notable, securing the top prize of best drama series. The awards recognized the achievements of Latino, LGBTQ+, and Japanese talent throughout the evening. The event concluded with a full list of winners in various categories.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Pope Francis Advocates for Harmony in Diversity in Indonesia Amid Extensive Southeast Asia Tour
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes BJP, Emphasizes India's Diversity
Mithun Spotted in Assam, Expanding Biodiversity
Sam Pitroda Praises Rahul Gandhi's Vision and Leadership as He Espouses Diversity and Democracy
Manas National Park Reopens: A Sanctuary of Biodiversity