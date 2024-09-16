Tragic Birthday: Youth Drowns in Canadian Lake

A birthday celebration took a tragic turn when a youth from Meerpet, Ranga Reddy district, drowned in a Canadian lake, according to his family.

Praneeth, who had moved to Canada in 2019 for studies, was on a job hunt when the incident occurred. He and his friends visited the lake on Saturday to celebrate his birthday. While swimming on Sunday, Praneeth failed to return with the group, his father reported.

Rescue teams were dispatched, and Praneeth's body was eventually retrieved. The family was informed of the tragedy on Monday by friends. They are now urging state and central governments to assist in repatriating the body to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)