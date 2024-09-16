Left Menu

Tragic Birthday: Youth Drowns in Canadian Lake

A birthday celebration turned tragic as Praneeth from Meerpet drowned while swimming in a Canadian lake. He had moved to Canada in 2019 for studies and was searching for a job. His family is seeking help from state and central governments to bring his body back to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:34 IST
Tragic Birthday: Youth Drowns in Canadian Lake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A birthday celebration took a tragic turn when a youth from Meerpet, Ranga Reddy district, drowned in a Canadian lake, according to his family.

Praneeth, who had moved to Canada in 2019 for studies, was on a job hunt when the incident occurred. He and his friends visited the lake on Saturday to celebrate his birthday. While swimming on Sunday, Praneeth failed to return with the group, his father reported.

Rescue teams were dispatched, and Praneeth's body was eventually retrieved. The family was informed of the tragedy on Monday by friends. They are now urging state and central governments to assist in repatriating the body to India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024