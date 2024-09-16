Cuttack Procession Temporarily Stopped Over Palestine Flag Mimicry
A Milad-un-Nabi procession in Cuttack, Odisha, was momentarily halted after a man waved a flag resembling that of Palestine. The police apprehended the flag and cautioned the man. The event resumed after discussions between senior police officers and the organizers. The day was observed peacefully across the state.
A Milad-un-Nabi procession held in Cuttack, Odisha, was temporarily halted after a man was discovered waving a flag resembling that of Palestine, police officials reported.
The incident occurred in the Dargah Bazar area, leading to the flag's seizure and a warning issued to the youth involved.
Following a brief interruption, the procession resumed after discussions between senior police officers and the event organizers. The day marked the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and was peacefully observed across the state.
