Left Menu

Cuttack Procession Temporarily Stopped Over Palestine Flag Mimicry

A Milad-un-Nabi procession in Cuttack, Odisha, was momentarily halted after a man waved a flag resembling that of Palestine. The police apprehended the flag and cautioned the man. The event resumed after discussions between senior police officers and the organizers. The day was observed peacefully across the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cuttack | Updated: 16-09-2024 23:07 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 23:07 IST
Cuttack Procession Temporarily Stopped Over Palestine Flag Mimicry
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Milad-un-Nabi procession held in Cuttack, Odisha, was temporarily halted after a man was discovered waving a flag resembling that of Palestine, police officials reported.

The incident occurred in the Dargah Bazar area, leading to the flag's seizure and a warning issued to the youth involved.

Following a brief interruption, the procession resumed after discussions between senior police officers and the event organizers. The day marked the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad and was peacefully observed across the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024