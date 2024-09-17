Left Menu

PVRINOX Celebrates 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan: A Film Festival Extravaganza

PVRINOX Pictures is hosting a week-long film festival from September 20 to 27 to celebrate Bollywood star Kareena Kapoor Khan's 25 years in cinema. The festival will showcase her notable works across 30 cinema halls in 15 cities. Kareena expressed her gratitude and excitement for the event.

Multiplex giant PVRINOX Pictures has organized a film festival to mark the 25 years of Bollywood luminary Kareena Kapoor Khan's presence in the industry.

Called 'PVRINOX Celebrates 25 Years of Kareena Kapoor Khan Festival,' the week-long event will run across 30 theaters in 15 cities from September 20 to September 27. Kareena, who debuted in 2000 with JP Dutta's 'Refugee,' shared the announcement on Instagram, citing her love for her job and gratitude towards PVRINOX for the honor.

Kicking off with the release of 'The Buckingham Murders,' the curated festival will feature notable films such as 'Asoka,' 'Chameli,' 'Jab We Met,' and 'Omkara.' Kareena will officially announce the festival at PVR INOX Lido Cinema in Mumbai, discussing her 25-year journey and the curated films. She expressed her excitement about reliving memories and audience reactions. The festival will extend to Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, and other key cities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

