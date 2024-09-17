Goa Launches Ayurvedic Initiative to Protect Ancient Trees

In a significant move to preserve Goa's ancient trees, Governor P S Sreedharan Pillair inaugurated the 'Prachi Vriksha Ayurvedic Chikitsa' initiative on Tuesday, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The event saw the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who hailed the governor's proactive measures for tree conservation. The initiative is a continuation of the governor's previous endeavor when he visited century-old trees in the state last year.

Governor Pillair highlighted the importance of protecting these heritage trees for the welfare of the state and urged the community to actively participate in conservation efforts. Dignitaries such as Dr. P M Varier from Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala and Devidas Varier from Coimbatore Arya Vaidya pharmacy also attended the launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)