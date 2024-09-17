Left Menu

Goa Launches Ayurvedic Initiative to Protect Ancient Trees

Goa Governor P S Sreedharan Pillair has launched the 'Prachi Vriksha Ayurvedic Chikitsa' initiative to preserve ancient trees, marking PM Narendra Modi's birthday. This follows his visit to century-old trees in Goa, and emphasizes community involvement in tree protection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 17-09-2024 14:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 14:20 IST
Goa Launches Ayurvedic Initiative to Protect Ancient Trees
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to preserve Goa's ancient trees, Governor P S Sreedharan Pillair inaugurated the 'Prachi Vriksha Ayurvedic Chikitsa' initiative on Tuesday, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday.

The event saw the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who hailed the governor's proactive measures for tree conservation. The initiative is a continuation of the governor's previous endeavor when he visited century-old trees in the state last year.

Governor Pillair highlighted the importance of protecting these heritage trees for the welfare of the state and urged the community to actively participate in conservation efforts. Dignitaries such as Dr. P M Varier from Kottakkal Arya Vaidya Sala and Devidas Varier from Coimbatore Arya Vaidya pharmacy also attended the launch.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

Friedrich Merz Nominated as CDU Chancellor Candidate

 Global
2
Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

Infosys and Metro Bank Partner to Revolutionize Banking Operations with AI

 India
3
France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

France's Radical New Law Targets Tech Titans Over Platform Misuse

 Global
4
Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

Deakin University Kicks Off Interactive Week 2024 in India

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Empowering Rwanda's Economy: High-Potential Technologies for Sustainable Growth

Powering Liberia’s Future: Economic Growth, Energy Access, and Structural Reforms

Criminalization vs. Inclusion: The Global Divide on Rights for Sexual and Gender Minorities

Boosting Tax Compliance: Evaluating Indonesia's Door-to-Door Enforcement Strategy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024