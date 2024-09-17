Meta Bans Russian State Media for Alleged Propaganda Amplification
Meta announced a global ban on Russian state media from its platforms, claiming deceptive practices to promote Moscow's propaganda. This move, part of Meta's efforts to counteract Russian influence, has drawn strong criticism from the Kremlin. The ban follows U.S. sanctions and accusations against Russian media outlets.
Meta has declared a worldwide ban on Russian state media from its social media platforms, citing the use of deceptive tactics to bolster Moscow's propaganda. This announcement has incited a sharp rebuke from the Kremlin.
The tech giant, which oversees Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, revealed on Monday that the ban will be implemented over the coming days. This decision marks an intensification of their ongoing efforts to combat Russia's covert influence campaigns.
"Following thorough consideration, we have expanded our existing measures against Russian state media," Meta stated. They announced the global prohibition of entities like Rossiya Segodnya and RT, attributing their actions to foreign interference activities.
