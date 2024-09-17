Tumbbad's Second Innings: The Unstoppable Box Office Journey
Tumbbad, an atmospheric horror drama by actor-producer Sohum Shah, has garnered Rs 9.03 crore in its four-day re-release. Initially released in 2018, the film's demand led to its return to theaters. With continued momentum, it may surpass its previous earnings of Rs 12 crore. A sequel has also been announced.
In its second innings at the domestic box office, actor-producer Sohum Shah's horror drama 'Tumbbad' has collected Rs 9.03 crore net over four days.
Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced under Sohum Shah Films, 'Tumbbad' earned critical acclaim upon its original release on October 12, 2018. Following popular demand, the film was re-released last Friday.
The movie's earnings began with Rs 1.65 crore on day one, followed by Rs 2.65 crore on the second day and Rs 3.04 crore on the third day. Monday's collection of Rs 1.69 crore brought the total to Rs 9.03 crore. 'Monday was magical! Our week is off to a bigger and better start!' read a post from Sohum Shah Films on Instagram.
Set in a Maharashtra village, 'Tumbbad' follows Vinayak Rao's descent into greed and obsession while seeking a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar. Shah mentioned in an interview with PTI that 'Tumbbad' didn't reach viewers properly in 2018. 'People want to see 'Tumbbad' on the big screen. They have given me a lot of love, and I want to offer another opportunity to watch this movie in theaters,' he said.
Last week, Shah announced a sequel to 'Tumbbad', fulfilling a long-standing demand from the film's loyal fanbase.
