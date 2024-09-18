Tragedy Strikes During Ganesh Idol Immersion

Left Menu

A 37-year-old man named Sandip Kadam died after collapsing during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Maharashtra's Parbhani district. The incident happened in Jintur town, and Kadam was declared dead at the hospital. The cause of death will be confirmed after a post-mortem report.

Updated: 18-09-2024 16:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 16:06 IST
A 37-year-old man died after collapsing during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Jintur town, said an official.

Sandip Kadam, a resident of Bordi, collapsed while dancing to DJ music. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said, adding that the cause of death would be known after the post-mortem report became available.

(With inputs from agencies.)

