Tragedy Strikes During Ganesh Idol Immersion

A 37-year-old man died after collapsing during a Ganesh idol immersion procession in Maharashtra's Parbhani district, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening at Jintur town, said an official.

Sandip Kadam, a resident of Bordi, collapsed while dancing to DJ music. He was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead, the official said, adding that the cause of death would be known after the post-mortem report became available.

(With inputs from agencies.)