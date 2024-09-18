Explosive Pagers: Complex Attack Escalates Tensions in Lebanon
Multiple explosions occurred during a funeral for Hezbollah members in Lebanon, following attacks involving explosive pagers. The devices, linked to a Hungarian manufacturer, have intensified conflict fears between Israel and Hezbollah amid ongoing violence. The attack led to numerous fatalities and injuries, with global offers of medical aid.
Multiple explosions erupted at the funeral of Hezbollah members in Lebanon, with eyewitnesses reporting chaos and uncertainty in the aftermath. The devices involved were explosive-laden pagers, allegedly linked to Israeli operations.
Hezbollah's Al Manar TV confirmed explosions across Lebanon. An anonymous official disclosed that walkie-talkies used by Hezbollah contributed to the blasts in Beirut. Official casualty reports are yet to be detailed.
The complex attack, suspected of targeting Hezbollah, echoes rising tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. The conflict has escalated since early October, displacing thousands and leading to numerous casualties. Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated that the U.S. is assessing the impact of these attacks on cease-fire negotiations in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.
