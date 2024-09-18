Tragic Building Collapse in Central Delhi: Four Lives Lost
Four individuals lost their lives in a tragic building collapse in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar. Among the deceased was 12-year-old Aman Khan. The Delhi government has announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the victims. The incident has raised questions about building safety and owner responsibility.
Four lives were tragically lost in a building collapse in central Delhi's Bapa Nagar. Among the deceased was 12-year-old Aman Khan, who aspired to be an entrepreneur.
The Delhi government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the victims. However, the grieving family of Aman Khan stated that no amount of money could ease their pain.
The building had reportedly been leaking for over a week, and despite multiple complaints to the owner, no action was taken. Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident.
