Fact Check: Viral Video of Boy Cutting Electric Pole is from Karachi, Not India

A recent viral video purportedly showing a boy cutting the nut-bolt of an electric pole in India has been debunked. The PTI Fact Check Desk revealed that the video was actually filmed in Manzoor Colony, Karachi, Pakistan.

The misleading footage was shared widely on social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) on September 16, claiming it presented a security threat under India's Modi-Yogi administration. The post was viewed over 22 lakh times.

Through meticulous key frame analysis and geographic verification using Google Maps, the Fact Check Desk confirmed that the video originated from Pakistan, not India. For further clarifications, PTI Fact Check Desk can be contacted through their WhatsApp number.

(With inputs from agencies.)