Fact Check: Viral Video of Boy Cutting Electric Pole is from Karachi, Not India

A viral video claiming to show a boy cutting an electric pole in India is actually from Karachi, Pakistan. PTI Fact Check confirmed this through a detailed investigation involving key frame analysis and geographic verification.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 21:35 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 21:35 IST
Fact Check: Viral Video of Boy Cutting Electric Pole is from Karachi, Not India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A recent viral video purportedly showing a boy cutting the nut-bolt of an electric pole in India has been debunked. The PTI Fact Check Desk revealed that the video was actually filmed in Manzoor Colony, Karachi, Pakistan.

The misleading footage was shared widely on social media platform 'X' (formerly Twitter) on September 16, claiming it presented a security threat under India's Modi-Yogi administration. The post was viewed over 22 lakh times.

Through meticulous key frame analysis and geographic verification using Google Maps, the Fact Check Desk confirmed that the video originated from Pakistan, not India. For further clarifications, PTI Fact Check Desk can be contacted through their WhatsApp number.

(With inputs from agencies.)

