South Korea's Questionable Adoption Practices Exposed

An investigation by The Associated Press has uncovered that South Korea, with the cooperation of Western countries and adoption agencies, facilitated the adoption of some 200,000 Korean children through questionable or unscrupulous means.

Many of these adoptees have grown up only to discover serious inconsistencies about their origins, sparking a reckoning within the international adoption industry.

The investigation, conducted in collaboration with Frontline (PBS), included interviews with over 80 adoptees and analysis of thousands of documents, revealing that children were often kidnapped, their origins fabricated, and documentation altered.

