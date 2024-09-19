South Korea's Questionable Adoption Practices Exposed
An investigation by The Associated Press reveals that South Korea, along with Western countries and adoption agencies, facilitated the adoption of 200,000 Korean children through unscrupulous means. Many adoptees, now adults, discovered false information about their origins, prompting a reevaluation of the international adoption industry.
- Country:
- South Korea
An investigation by The Associated Press has uncovered that South Korea, with the cooperation of Western countries and adoption agencies, facilitated the adoption of some 200,000 Korean children through questionable or unscrupulous means.
Many of these adoptees have grown up only to discover serious inconsistencies about their origins, sparking a reckoning within the international adoption industry.
The investigation, conducted in collaboration with Frontline (PBS), included interviews with over 80 adoptees and analysis of thousands of documents, revealing that children were often kidnapped, their origins fabricated, and documentation altered.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Swiss Direct Democracy in Crisis: Fraudulent Signatures Spark Nationwide Investigation
NHTSA Closes Investigation on GM Seat Belt Failures
Outrage in Lohaghat: Schoolgirl Kidnapping Sparks Investigation
India's Road Safety Report Highlights Gaps in Crash Investigations and Infrastructure
DGCA Launches Investigation After Aircraft Engine Part Found Outside Delhi Airport