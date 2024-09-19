Left Menu

South Korea's Questionable Adoption Practices Exposed

An investigation by The Associated Press reveals that South Korea, along with Western countries and adoption agencies, facilitated the adoption of 200,000 Korean children through unscrupulous means. Many adoptees, now adults, discovered false information about their origins, prompting a reevaluation of the international adoption industry.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 19-09-2024 10:17 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 10:17 IST
South Korea's Questionable Adoption Practices Exposed
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

An investigation by The Associated Press has uncovered that South Korea, with the cooperation of Western countries and adoption agencies, facilitated the adoption of some 200,000 Korean children through questionable or unscrupulous means.

Many of these adoptees have grown up only to discover serious inconsistencies about their origins, sparking a reckoning within the international adoption industry.

The investigation, conducted in collaboration with Frontline (PBS), included interviews with over 80 adoptees and analysis of thousands of documents, revealing that children were often kidnapped, their origins fabricated, and documentation altered.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024