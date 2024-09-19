Creative Freedom Upheld: Bombay High Court Rebukes CBFC Over Film 'Emergency'

The Bombay High Court on Thursday underscored the importance of creative freedom, criticizing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its indecision regarding Kangana Ranaut-starrer film 'Emergency'.

A division bench took issue with the CBFC's delay, ordering the board to make a decision on certification by September 25, challenging the notion that the film could cause a public disorder.

The court also questioned the political implications suggested by the petitioner, as Ranaut herself is a sitting BJP parliamentarian, and expressed disappointment in CBFC's inability to act decisively.

