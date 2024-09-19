Left Menu

Creative Freedom Upheld: Bombay High Court Rebukes CBFC Over Film 'Emergency'

The Bombay High Court criticized the Central Board of Film Certification for delaying certification of Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'. The court emphasized the importance of creative freedom and ruled that the CBFC must decide on the film's certification by September 25, dismissing concerns over possible law and order issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 12:31 IST
Creative Freedom Upheld: Bombay High Court Rebukes CBFC Over Film 'Emergency'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Bombay High Court on Thursday underscored the importance of creative freedom, criticizing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its indecision regarding Kangana Ranaut-starrer film 'Emergency'.

A division bench took issue with the CBFC's delay, ordering the board to make a decision on certification by September 25, challenging the notion that the film could cause a public disorder.

The court also questioned the political implications suggested by the petitioner, as Ranaut herself is a sitting BJP parliamentarian, and expressed disappointment in CBFC's inability to act decisively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024