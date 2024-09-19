Left Menu

ID to Release Docuseries on Sean 'Diddy' Combs Amid Scandal

Investigation Discovery (ID) is set to release a docuseries on Sean 'Diddy' Combs by 2025, focusing on his controversial life and recent legal challenges. The series will explore his rise in the music industry and the numerous allegations of violence and criminal activities against him.

Updated: 19-09-2024 13:29 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 13:29 IST
Sean 'Diddy' Combs (Photo/X/@diddy). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Investigation Discovery (ID) has announced a forthcoming docuseries centered on the controversial life of music mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs, scheduled for release in 2025. The announcement coincides with Diddy's recent legal troubles, including his arrest on severe charges a day earlier.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the multipart series will explore Combs' rise and influence, while addressing allegations of violent behavior and criminal activity. An ID statement to The Hollywood Reporter reveals the series aims to 'trace the story of this self-proclaimed Bad Boy, unraveling allegations of a pattern of depravity.'

The timing is critical, following Diddy's recent detention in New York, with federal agents arresting him on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. A newly unsealed indictment alleges a decades-long pattern of physical and sexual violence against women.

Former bandmate Dawn Richard has filed a lawsuit alleging battery and false imprisonment, among other charges. This is one of many legal battles Diddy faces, including at least eight sexual assault complaints. Producer Rodney 'Lil Rod' Jones also sued, citing harassment and trafficking claims.

Diddy denies the allegations, aiming to dismiss some suits. March saw federal law enforcement raid his residences in the human trafficking probe. A 2016 video of him assaulting Ventura further raises concerns. The docuseries will feature testimonies from alleged victims, archival footage, and detailed reporting from Rolling Stone.

Maxine Productions and IPC, in collaboration with Rolling Stone Films, produce the series, expected to air on both ID and Max. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

