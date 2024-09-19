Renowned Choreographer Jani Master Arrested Amidst Sexual Assault Allegations
Celebrated dance choreographer Jani Master, real name Shaik Jani, has been arrested in Goa on charges of sexual assault. The Cyberabad police have registered the case based on a woman's complaint. Jani Master faces additional scrutiny under the POCSO Act and from a Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce panel.
Renowned dance choreographer Jani Master, known legally as Shaik Jani, was apprehended in Goa by Cyberabad police following sexual assault accusations made by a female coworker, authorities confirmed on Thursday.
Police disclosed that Jani Master was detained in Goa and will face legal proceedings in Hyderabad after obtaining a transit warrant. The allegations relate to incidences during outdoor shoots, prompting a case registered under the POCSO Act.
Additionally, a committee from the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce has initiated an inquiry to address the sexual harassment claims within 90 days, while political groups like the Telangana BJP Mahila Morcha and Jana Sena party have also weighed in on the issue.
