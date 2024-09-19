Left Menu

Motorcyclist Charged After Breaching Salman Khan's Police Convoy

A 21-year-old motorcycle rider has been charged for rash driving after he breached a police convoy escorting Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The incident occurred in Bandra, Mumbai. Despite warnings, the motorcyclist continued to approach Khan’s car. A case has been registered but no arrest has been made.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 15:02 IST
Motorcyclist Charged After Breaching Salman Khan's Police Convoy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 21-year-old motorcyclist has been charged with rash driving after intruding into a police convoy escorting Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, authorities reported on Thursday.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, took place between Mehboob Studio and Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai where Khan resides.

Despite repeated warnings from security personnel, the motorcyclist, identified as Uzair Faiz Mohiuddin, persisted in getting close to Khan's vehicle. Upon reaching the actor's residence, police chased the rider and forced him to stop. No arrests have been made, although charges were filed under sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024