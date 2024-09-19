Motorcyclist Charged After Breaching Salman Khan's Police Convoy
A 21-year-old motorcycle rider has been charged for rash driving after he breached a police convoy escorting Bollywood actor Salman Khan. The incident occurred in Bandra, Mumbai. Despite warnings, the motorcyclist continued to approach Khan’s car. A case has been registered but no arrest has been made.
A 21-year-old motorcyclist has been charged with rash driving after intruding into a police convoy escorting Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, authorities reported on Thursday.
The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday, took place between Mehboob Studio and Galaxy Apartments in Bandra, Mumbai where Khan resides.
Despite repeated warnings from security personnel, the motorcyclist, identified as Uzair Faiz Mohiuddin, persisted in getting close to Khan's vehicle. Upon reaching the actor's residence, police chased the rider and forced him to stop. No arrests have been made, although charges were filed under sections 125 and 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.
