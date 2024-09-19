Left Menu

Humanitarian Plane Damaged in Mali Islamist Attack

A humanitarian plane used by the World Food Program was damaged in an Islamist attack in Mali's capital, Bamako. Crew and staff were unharmed. National Airways Corporation criticized the attack's impact on their humanitarian mission. The al-Qaida-linked group JNIM claimed responsibility for the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bamako | Updated: 19-09-2024 16:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 16:07 IST
A humanitarian plane used by the World Food Program was damaged in an Islamist attack in Mali's capital, Bamako, according to the South African aviation company that owns the aircraft.

National Airways Corporation stated late Wednesday that the plane "came under terrorist attack" on Tuesday while on the ground in Bamako. However, it assured that all crew and staff were unharmed and sheltering in a remote safe house.

On Tuesday, Islamic militants attacked a military training camp and the airport in Bamako, leading to a gunfight that resulted in casualties among soldiers, authorities reported. An al-Qaida-linked group, JNIM, claimed responsibility, with videos showing fighters setting the plane on fire.

At least 15 suspects were arrested, a security official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

National Airways criticized the incident, noting that it hampered their humanitarian work under the World Food Program in Mali. Despite the attack, they emphasized that life in Bamako remained unaffected, with no further unrest reported.

Mali has faced an insurgency with armed groups, including those allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Military coups have led to the expulsion of French forces and reliance on Russian mercenary units. Attacks in Bamako are rare, although Col. Assimi Goita's government struggles to control escalating jihadi activity in central and northern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Driving Change: How E-Mobility Can Unlock Gender Equality in Uganda’s Transport Sector

Philippine Banks Brace for Climate Transition Risks: Navigating the Low-Carbon Future

Breaking the Cycle of Poverty: Boosting Agricultural Productivity in Timor-Leste

Empowering Women through Social Protection: Key Lessons from Africa

