Humanitarian Plane Damaged in Mali Islamist Attack

A humanitarian plane used by the World Food Program was damaged in an Islamist attack in Mali's capital, Bamako, according to the South African aviation company that owns the aircraft.

National Airways Corporation stated late Wednesday that the plane "came under terrorist attack" on Tuesday while on the ground in Bamako. However, it assured that all crew and staff were unharmed and sheltering in a remote safe house.

On Tuesday, Islamic militants attacked a military training camp and the airport in Bamako, leading to a gunfight that resulted in casualties among soldiers, authorities reported. An al-Qaida-linked group, JNIM, claimed responsibility, with videos showing fighters setting the plane on fire.

At least 15 suspects were arrested, a security official told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity.

National Airways criticized the incident, noting that it hampered their humanitarian work under the World Food Program in Mali. Despite the attack, they emphasized that life in Bamako remained unaffected, with no further unrest reported.

Mali has faced an insurgency with armed groups, including those allied with al-Qaida and the Islamic State group. Military coups have led to the expulsion of French forces and reliance on Russian mercenary units. Attacks in Bamako are rare, although Col. Assimi Goita's government struggles to control escalating jihadi activity in central and northern regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)