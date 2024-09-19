Gujarat Cracks Down on Unauthorized Lion Safari Bookings
Gujarat's Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera announced stringent action against unauthorized private portals taking bookings for Gir National Park lion safaris. The Gujarat State Human Rights Commission has demanded explanations from the Forest Department and unauthorized portals. Bera urged visitors to use only the official website for bookings.
The Gujarat government is taking a firm stand against unauthorized bookings for Gir National Park lion safaris. Forest Minister Mulubhai Bera stated on Thursday that action would be taken against private portals taking bookings without permission.
On Wednesday, the Gujarat State Human Rights Commission took suo motu notice and sought clarification from the Forest Department. Minister Bera met with the department's principal secretary Sanjeev Kumar and Head of Forest Force U D Singh, directing them to address the issue immediately.
Bera advised the public to use only the official website (girlion.gujarat.gov.in) for bookings. The GHRC has demanded an explanation from one Vivek Tiwari and the portal 'Gir National Park' regarding unauthorized bookings. Allegations include defrauding customers and exorbitant vehicle rates. Action may be taken if explanations are not provided within a week.
