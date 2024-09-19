Left Menu

Bollywood Star Rani Mukerji Shines Light on Cancer Awareness

Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji is collaborating with the Cancer Patients Aid Association to support a cancer awareness initiative on World Rose Day, September 22. As part of the event, she will illuminate the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai in red and join young cancer patients to raise awareness and express solidarity with cancer patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 20:05 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 20:05 IST
Mukerji is collaborating with the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) to illuminate the Bandra-Worli Sea Link in Mumbai in red, according to a press release.

Joined by young cancer patients, the 46-year-old actor aims to raise awareness and express solidarity with those battling cancer.

"I'm truly humbled to support this important cause and I thank the Cancer Patients Aid Association for choosing me to be a part of such a noble mission," Mukerji said.

She added, "Actors must use their voice to spread awareness about critical issues like cancer. We must foster compassion for those suffering and their families. Initiatives like these drive home important messages."

The event will also feature the presentation of roses and gifts to the participating children.

World Rose Day is observed annually on September 22 to raise cancer awareness and support patients battling the disease.

(With inputs from agencies.)

