Woman's Disappearance Mystifies Odisha's Jajpur District
A woman went missing after jumping into the Kharasrota River in Odisha's Jajpur district. She left her belongings behind before taking the leap. Fire services and police have initiated a search operation. The woman, an Anganwadi supervisor, is suspected to have familial issues leading to her action.
A woman has mysteriously vanished after plunging into the Kharasrota River from a bridge in Jajpur district, according to local police.
The incident, which occurred near Baruhan under Jajpur Sadar police's jurisdiction, has left the community in shock. The woman abandoned her electric scooter, helmet, shoes, and mobile phone before making the jump, authorities reported.
Fire services personnel and Jajpur Sadar Police have launched an extensive search operation to locate her. The woman, identified as a Krishnapada resident and an Anganwadi supervisor, is suspected to have been driven by family issues. Eyewitness Raj Kishore Das, who was 200 meters away, could not prevent the jump.
