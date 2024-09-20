Left Menu

Israel's Covert Operation in Lebanon: US Caught Off-Guard

Israel warned US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin of an impending military operation in Lebanon but did not provide details. The same day, a significant attack blamed on Israel targeted Hezbollah militants' electronic devices, leading to casualties. The US acknowledged being briefed and emphasized its support for Israel while urging for de-escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 20-09-2024 03:20 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 03:20 IST
Israel's Covert Operation in Lebanon: US Caught Off-Guard
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Israel cautioned US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday about an imminent military action in Lebanon but offered no specifics, according to US officials speaking on Thursday. That same day, thousands of pagers linked to Hezbollah militants detonated in an operation attributed to Israel.

This call was one of four this week between Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, sparked by rising hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The US received another briefing following the strike, but had no prior warning of subsequent attacks targeting walkie-talkie radios on Wednesday, which resulted in 37 deaths and about 3,000 injuries.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh confirmed the calls but offered no timelines, reaffirming US support for Israel yet urging diplomatic solutions to de-escalate the situation. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stated contingency evacuation plans exist but are not yet activated.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024