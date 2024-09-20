Israel's Covert Operation in Lebanon: US Caught Off-Guard

Israel cautioned US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday about an imminent military action in Lebanon but offered no specifics, according to US officials speaking on Thursday. That same day, thousands of pagers linked to Hezbollah militants detonated in an operation attributed to Israel.

This call was one of four this week between Austin and Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, sparked by rising hostilities between Israel and Hezbollah. The US received another briefing following the strike, but had no prior warning of subsequent attacks targeting walkie-talkie radios on Wednesday, which resulted in 37 deaths and about 3,000 injuries.

Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh confirmed the calls but offered no timelines, reaffirming US support for Israel yet urging diplomatic solutions to de-escalate the situation. National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby stated contingency evacuation plans exist but are not yet activated.

