National Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Kicks Off in Haryana

A three-day national conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram began in Samalakha town, Haryana, emphasizing the expansion of activities among tribal areas. Inaugurated by Ramesh Bhai Ojha, the event features notable RSS leaders and tribal representatives, aiming to reinforce unity and prevent religious conversions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 19:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 19:09 IST
National Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Kicks Off in Haryana
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The three-day national conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram commenced in Haryana's Samalakha town, focusing on expanding its outreach in tribal areas across the country. Noted Bhagwat kathakar Ramesh Bhai Ojha, who inaugurated the event, urged seers to engage with tribal communities through religious discourses to maintain national unity.

RSS joint general secretary Ramdatt emphasized the importance of reaching untouched tribal areas as the Ashram approaches its 75th anniversary. Participants at the conference, including representatives from diverse tribes, discussed ongoing activities and strategies for future outreach.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will join the event on Saturday, participating in various sessions and addressing the gathering. The inclusion of traditional tribal worship practices aimed to promote a message of unity, according to the Ashram's media head, Pramod Pethkar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

