National Conference of Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram Kicks Off in Haryana

The three-day national conference of the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram commenced in Haryana's Samalakha town, focusing on expanding its outreach in tribal areas across the country. Noted Bhagwat kathakar Ramesh Bhai Ojha, who inaugurated the event, urged seers to engage with tribal communities through religious discourses to maintain national unity.

RSS joint general secretary Ramdatt emphasized the importance of reaching untouched tribal areas as the Ashram approaches its 75th anniversary. Participants at the conference, including representatives from diverse tribes, discussed ongoing activities and strategies for future outreach.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will join the event on Saturday, participating in various sessions and addressing the gathering. The inclusion of traditional tribal worship practices aimed to promote a message of unity, according to the Ashram's media head, Pramod Pethkar.

