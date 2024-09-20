The Tragic Fate of Russell Bentley: From Texas Leftist to Tortured in Donetsk

Russell Bentley, a U.S. national, went missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine earlier this year and is believed to have been tortured to death by Russian soldiers, according to Russia's top investigative body.

Bentley, a supporter of Russian-backed forces, died in Donetsk in April. His death has sparked an investigation that has led to the indictment of three Russian servicemen. It is alleged that two soldiers placed his body in a car and blew it up to hide the crime. A fourth soldier allegedly moved the remains a day later.

The accused soldiers face charges ranging from exceeding their authority, using physical violence, and causing death by negligence, to attempted concealment of a serious crime. There is speculation that the soldiers mistook Bentley for a U.S. spy. Bentley's story, including his work with Russian media, has drawn international attention.

