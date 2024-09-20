Left Menu

The Tragic Fate of Russell Bentley: From Texas Leftist to Tortured in Donetsk

Russell Bentley, an American national who supported Russian-backed forces in Ukraine, was tortured to death by Russian soldiers in Donetsk. Bentley, born in 1960, became a pro-Russian fighter in 2014 and later worked with Russia's Sputnik news service. The accused soldiers are set to go on trial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-09-2024 20:09 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 20:09 IST
The Tragic Fate of Russell Bentley: From Texas Leftist to Tortured in Donetsk
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russell Bentley, a U.S. national, went missing in Russian-controlled eastern Ukraine earlier this year and is believed to have been tortured to death by Russian soldiers, according to Russia's top investigative body.

Bentley, a supporter of Russian-backed forces, died in Donetsk in April. His death has sparked an investigation that has led to the indictment of three Russian servicemen. It is alleged that two soldiers placed his body in a car and blew it up to hide the crime. A fourth soldier allegedly moved the remains a day later.

The accused soldiers face charges ranging from exceeding their authority, using physical violence, and causing death by negligence, to attempted concealment of a serious crime. There is speculation that the soldiers mistook Bentley for a U.S. spy. Bentley's story, including his work with Russian media, has drawn international attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gaps: Social Protection in Indonesia’s Remote Areas Faces Key Challenges

Protecting Kenya's Fisheries: How Social Protection Can Save Livelihoods and the Environment

Navigating the Complex Path to Successful Subsidy Reform: Behavioral Insights Lead the Way

Resilient Roads: Cambodia’s Strategy to Safeguard Development Against Floods

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024