India to Host First-Ever World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit in 2024

India is set to host the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) from February 5 to 9, 2024. This event aims to boost the nation's media and entertainment industry by fostering dialogue, trade collaboration, and innovation. The summit will bring together industry leaders to discuss opportunities and challenges while bolstering anti-piracy measures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 20-09-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 21:12 IST
India is gearing up to host the first-ever World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) from February 5 to 9 next year, aiming to bolster the nation's media and entertainment industry and extend its global influence.

Speaking at a promotional roadshow at the Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU), Secretary from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Sanjay Jaju, emphasized the significance of WAVES as a global summit covering all aspects of the media and entertainment industry.

Jaju confirmed that the summit would involve close coordinated efforts between the M&E industry and technology sectors. It aims to foster dialogue, trade collaboration, and innovation, convening industry leaders, stakeholders, and innovators to explore opportunities, tackle challenges, and shape the future of the sector.

The summit will also address anti-piracy measures and government support for the gaming industry, following a meeting between Jaju, film associations, and AVGC industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

